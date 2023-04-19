Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 4-19-23

Small craft advisories were flying on Tuesday and that kept boats either tied to the dock or on their trailers. The good news is the weather for the rest of the week looks fishable.

Jud sent me an email with a report from the Christina River where he tried his luck with the shad. He didn’t do to well with shad darts, but did catch a herring on an inline spinner.

Henlopen Tackle said Brad stopped in for some bunker and said he was going to catch a striped bass. He did just that and from the photo it looks like he was on Broadkill Beach.

The Thelma Dale II ran her first tog trip of the season on Sunday and had a good catch with fish to 14.8 pounds.

Old Inlet reported that Jason Carter caught shad at Indian River Inlet on Monday afternoon during the incoming tide. Grant Barnhart caught and released a nice rockfish on a plug at Bethany Beach.

