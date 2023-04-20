Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 4-20-23

Silly me, I believed the NOAA Marine Forecast for Wednesday and boy were they wrong. I don’t know the exact wind speed, but it sure was well above the south winds at 5 to 10 knots they predicted. The result was lousy fishing on open water on the bay and ocean.

Patty at Captain Bones in Odessa reported that Cole Flannigan, 10-years-old, caught a 2.78-pound crappie out of Noxontown Pond on a minnow. Jason Burns had a 2.81-pound rainbow trout from Mill Creek on a Trout Magnet. Michell Radulski caught a 3.69-pound rainbow trout from Red Clay Creek.

At Taylored Tackle in Seaford we learned that Zachary Johnson caught 1.30-pound crappie from Craigs Pond.

While Old Inlet Bait and Tackle had nothing to report for Wednesday, they did report that big blues hit the beach at Assateague.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.