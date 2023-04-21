Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report – 4-21-23

The weather wasn’t that bad on Friday, but fishing was slow.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle they said tog were caught from the Inlet on sand fleas and green crabs. Shad hit shad darts and small spoons during incoming water.

On Wednesday, Fenwick Tackle reported that Bob Pleasanton caught a 14.5-pound black drum at Fenwick Island on a Fishbites EZ Clam Periwinkle and a sand flea.

Rick’s Bait and Tackle told us young Parker Pastorius caught a Delaware Citation 8.2-pound tog at Reef Site 11. Rick’s also reported a few small rockfish caught at Massey’s Ditch on sand fleas.

My son Roger called to tell me that he spent Wednesday night on the Raritan River in his kayak catching one big striper after another.

My son Ric sent photos of a big striped bass, one of seven he caught from his kayak in the ocean off of Virginia Beach.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.