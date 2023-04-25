Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 4-25-23

Monday began a little cloudy and damp, but soon turned bright a sunny. No warm weather for the rest of the week. The fishing remained a bit slow with no exciting catches made on the ocean or bay.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that the Katydid brought in 20 tog from ocean structure. On Sunday, the Sea Jay II had 14 tog also from ocean structure.

Up in New Castle County, Ed O’Donnell fished the Fly-Fishing Only section of White Clay Creek early in the morning hooking nine trout and landing eight. The one he lost was the largest of the day. Ain’t it always the way! He used nymphs, green weenies and egg patterns.

The No limit reported some tough fishing for tog over the past week. Those who had the patience and didn’t bounce their sinker on the bottom managed to scratch out a limit. During the week six double digits to 13 pounds were caught.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.