Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 4-26-23

Tuesday was a decent day with cool temperatures and light winds. In spite of this, very few folks went fishing. I was at Indian River Inlet from 9:00 AM until close to noon and I didn’t see a single boat leave the inlet. One Grady White catamaran made a single drift from the bridge all the way back to the junction buoy.

I was fishing for shad in my usual spot just west of the bridge right where the fence begins. When I arrived, no one was at the rail, but by the time I got my stuff together and walked down to the water one other gentleman was there.

It was a slow pick at best with a few hickory shad caught on silver spoons. Of course, I was using shad darts. I did manage to pick up a few fish and redeem myself after being skunked on my last trip here.

Old Inlet reported a 22-inch flounder caught from the rocks on a bucktail.

Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid had 20 tog.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.