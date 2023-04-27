Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 4-27-23

Wednesday saw more cool weather with a brisk wind.

I decided to try surf fishing on Broadkill Beach. To that end I stopped by Lewes Harbour Marina for some sand fleas and green crabs.

With plenty of bait and my 12-foot rod in the front of the truck I headed for Broadkill. I planed to arrive around low tide and got there a little late around 10:30 AM. There were only a half dozen trucks on the beach and I set up pretty much by myself.

I baited the 12 footer with a live green crab and the 10.5 footer with three sand fleas. Both were cast out to the bay. When I brought them in for a bait check they were loaded with that nasty brown weed that looks like hair. The next three hours were spent removing that mess after every cast.

Captain Cary Evans on the Grizzly put Dave Tribbet on a 20.4-pound tog that he caught and released.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.