Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 4-28-23

Thursday was a bit nasty on the ocean and bay. To the best of my knowledge no boats left their docks or trailers. The long-range forecast right through the weekend is pretty bad. A gale warning for Friday and probably one for Saturday. Sunday doesn’t look to good right now.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported that tog fishing at Indian River Inlet was pretty good. Sand fleas and green crabs have been the best baits. The anglers that can fish from the rocks of the North Jetty have been catching a few nice rockfish at night on purple or black SP Minnows. Before you run out and buy a pack of SP Minnows and start to craw out on the jetty, please make sure you are prepared for jetty fishing at night. You need Korkers on your feet and a full set of foul weather gear on your body. I would suggest a self-inflating PFD as well.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.