Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 4/28/24

I am sure warm weather is out there somewhere, but not here on Saturday.

Bill at Henlopen Tackle reported that Madison hit the surf again with mullet bait and once again she was rewarded with a bluefish almost as tall as she is. Gary also fished mullet from the bay by the fishing pier and connected with a big bluefish.

Kevin Le used SP Minnows and poppers on Thursday to catch blues measuring 33 and 35 inches out of Indian River Inlet.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that Eddie fished from the public dock in Lewes with Gulp! and caught three keeper flounder.

Ed O’Donnell hit the fly-fishing section of White Clay Creek again on Saturday morning. Water temperature was 53, air was 39. He hooked 10 and netted 5 rainbow trout.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.