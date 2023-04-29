Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 4-29-23

We are going through a period of very nasty weather and I don’t think anyone will be fishing for the next few days. Certainly no one was out on Friday with gale warnings and rain all day. The storm on Saturday and Sunday is supposed to be stronger. Let’s hope these storms will be the last for a while and usher in the warm weather we expect for the first of May.

I did get a good report from a first-time saltwater fisherwoman. Katie Kazimir went out on the Grady White 282 Sailfish Hallin’ Ass with owner Scott Hall. They fished for tog and Katie discovered that those crafty critters can take the bait right off of the hook and the angler never feels a thing. She learned to overcome this problem and managed to catch a lot of fish releasing all but one that came home for dinner. She claims she is hooked on saltwater fishing and I say welcome to the club.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.