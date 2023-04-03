Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 4-3-23

While Saturday and Sunday’s weather kept most folks off the water, it proved to be much more than an inconvenience to the people who live along the path from Greenwood to Ellendale. They lost considerable property and one of their neighbors. I wish them only the best as they recover.

Patty at Captain Bones in Odessa had over 20 citations on her desk when I called on Sunday. I will try to get to as many as I can. Bill Collins had a 1-pound crappie out of Collins Pond. Young angler 5-year-old Colton Kossek caught a 3.31-pound rainbow trout out of White Clay Creek on an artificial.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle we learned that a few small tog have been caught from Indian River Inlet on green crabs. While they said this is nothing to get excited about, it is the first positive report we have had in months.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em they said the boats should be running for tog by mid-April

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.