Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 4/6/23

I finally have some decent saltwater fish to report from Delaware. Clark at Old Inlet Bait and Tackle told us that 3 black drum were caught on sand fleas at the last of the incoming tide from 3Rs Road. He did not have the angler’s names, but I am sure the fish were not large enough for a Delaware Citation. I am also sure the drum were large enough to give those anglers a good tussle.

I stopped by Captain Bones in Odessa where Patty Folly was kind enough to provide me with the names of 15 folks who caught citation trout on opening day and Sunday of Delaware’s trout season in New Castle County. I will share them with you as time permits.

Keith Comstock leads things off with a 4.17-pound rainbow trout caught from White Clay Creek. Next is Maci Miller, age 10, with a 1.69-pound rainbow caught White Clay Creek. Chris McNamire had a huge brown trout out of White Clay Creek that weighed 6.5 pounds.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.