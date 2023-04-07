Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 4/7/23

I am a bit disappointed to report that no black drum were reported to Old Inlet Bait and Tackle on Thursday. My hopes were high because the temperature was up and the wind was down, but the black drum and all the other fish, found somewhere else to feed.

Taylored Tackle in Seaford reported good white perch fishing in the Nanticoke River with bloodworms the best bait. Catfish action is also good, but they prefer cut bunker. Crappie may be taken from the river as well on live minnows and earthworms.

To continue with the trout reports from New Castle County, Bettie, 9-years-old, had a 3.48-pound rainbow trout from Rittenhouse Park. Finlee Carpenter, 5-years-old, caught a 2.74-pound rainbow trout from White Clay Creek. Damian Singles, 11-years-old, had a 3.14-pound rainbow trout out of Rittenhouse Park.

