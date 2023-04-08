Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 4/8/23

I hope everyone had a great summer and welcome to fall. Wait, this is still April and those 80-degree days were just a tease from Mother Nature. It doesn’t look like she is going to give us much of a break this weekend with strong northeast winds and seas to 6 feet.

Lewes Ice House reported some big white perch caught out of the Broadkill River along with some big catfish. Bloodworms have been a good choice for the perch while the catfish like cut bunker.

Delaware Mobile Surf Fishermen reported new member Christina Puglisi caught a 33-inch black drum from the beach at 3Rs Road on sand fleas. Congratulations to her and welcome to the club.

A few more trout reports. Steven Thompson, 6-years-old, had a 2.6-pound rainbow trout out of Beaver Run. Joseph Oliver, 10-years old, caught a 2.4-pound rainbow trout from Rittenhouse Park.

