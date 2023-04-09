Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 4-9-23

It was not much of a Saturday for fishing. The weather was cold and windy and I could not find anyone who had a good report for the day.

I did speak with Patty at Captain Bones who told me a very few keeper rockfish have been caught at Dobbinsville Beach on cut bunker.

Steve at Smith Bait in Leipsic said he has seen photos of keeper rockfish taken on cut bunker at Augustine Beach. Otherwise, it has been white perch on bloodworms at all the usual locations along the tidal creeks and rivers and the shoreline from Augustine Beach to the fishing pier at Woodland Beach.

Lewes Harbour Marina had nothing to report for Saturday, but did say the Katydid ran on Friday and came back from the ocean with a catch of tog.

Old Inlet reported several 20-inch rockfish and one keeper from the inlet on lead heads with plastic swimming tails.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.