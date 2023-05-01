Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 5-1-23

With small craft advisories up for Sunday and up again on Monday plus lots of rain on Sunday I don’t think anyone was fishing. A couple of the tackle shops I called were closed and the others had nothing to report. Let’s hope this weather pattern changes in May.

The rest of this week is not looking good for those with trailer boats as the best conditions will be seas of 2 to 4 feet on the ocean. I think Delaware Bay might be fishable and black drum should be available on the Coral Beds. The smaller males have been caught from shore and when the larger females arrive you can catch fish close to 100 pounds. Clams and crabs have always been the go-to baits for black drum. I recommend releasing the large females because they are a pain to clean and the meat is full of worms. If you do keep a big drum don’t worry about the worms, they are just another form of protein.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.