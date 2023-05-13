Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 5-12-23

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that Tyler Storm, Eric Church and Thomas Tyler ran up to Broadkill Beach where each did battle with big black drum. No bait was mentioned, but I suspect clams were used. Alex Hudson ran all the way up to the Coral Beds off of Slaughter Beach where he caught a big black drum. No bait was mentioned here, but once again I would guess clams were used.

Friday did feel like summer with air temperatures in the 80s. The water temperature is still in the 50s and that is what’s holding up the fishing.

Katie Kazimir fished on the Hall N’ in Ass with Captain Scott Hall off of the Indian River Coast Guard Station at 12:20 AM on Friday morning. She caught two striped bass and a blue in 20 minutes. She released the striped and kept the bluefish.

Old Inlet reported keeper tog and 20-inch striped bass out of the inlet on Friday.

