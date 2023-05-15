Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 5-14-23

I hope all the mothers out there had a great day on Sunday. Not many folks went fishing on Mother Day so reports were a little thin.

Dan’s Tackle reported that Johnathan Davis and Zandar Plaches went up to the Coral Beds on Saturday night and caught two big black drum on clams. The largest weighed 70 pounds. You may remember Mr. Davis caught the 7-pound trout on Saturday at the Outer Wall on a lure.

Captain Beau on the Skipjack finished his drum season with a good night in Delaware Bay and black drum to an estimated 73 pounds.

On Saturday Brandon Miller and the Lewes Tog Club fished the Outer Wall and the Ice Breakers for nine keeper tog. One member caught and released a 34-inch rockfish.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported a run of 5 to 6-pound blues through the inlet right around the first hour of darkness on Saturday night. The blues wanted bucktails.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.