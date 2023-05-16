Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 5-15-23

Monday May 15 is a day I have waited for since mid-February when I made reservations on the Angler out of Ocean City, Maryland for the first day of black sea bass season. Early weather reports called for northwest at 15 to 20 knots then northeast at 10 to 15 with rain. Fortunately, both of those turned out to be wrong and Monday dawned sunny and a bit chilly on the water.

We left the dock at 6:00 am and headed east for 2.5 hours. I tried to use my new Norman Squid but it was too light and never hit bottom. Back to the top-bottom rig baited with real squid and on my first drop I caught my personal best black sea bass. The rest of the day until we quit at 2:00 pm Captain Chris ran all over the ocean putting us on fish. I caught some on almost every drop, but only ended up with 11 over 13 inches.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.