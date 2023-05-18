Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 5-17-23

The weather remained too rough for boats to sail on Wednesday.

DNREC confirms the new state record tog weighing 22 pounds, 14.4 ounces caught by James Milano of North Babylon, New York on the No Limit with Captain Jon Azato.

They also confirm the new state record musky caught on January 11 by Stephen Rutkowski and weighing 22 pounds, 3.2 ounces. Steve caught this record fish from the Brandywine River in downtown Wilmington.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported a run of rockfish at 3Rs Road on Wednesday morning right at daybreak. The fish hit sand fleas.

My friend Dan Neumann reported a good run of larger shad on Tuesday evening at Indian River Inlet on spoons and shad darts. Paul Perkins caught five kings on FishBites and sand fleas at 3Rs Road. He also had a few shad when they began to break just outside the surf.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.