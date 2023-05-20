Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 5-19-23

The weather remained too rough for boats to sail on Friday, but 475 anglers entered the Joe Morris Memorial Canal Flounder Tournament that saw Monica Powell come out on top with a 4.93-pound flatfish. I believe this is the first time a lady has won the tournament. Second place went to Wesley Scott with a 4.06 pounder while Kyle Torbert came in third with his 3.66 pounder. Coming in fourth was James Joseph who had a 3.65-pound flounder. In fifth place was Kinsley Hazel, another lady angler, with her 3.59 pounder. In sixth place was Jim Park and his 3.42-pound flounder.

One half of the $40.00 entry fee will go to help those afflicted with Parkinson’s. In addition, the money raised from the sale of tee shirts and other items will all go to the same cause.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.