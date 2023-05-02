Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 5-2-23

Small craft advisories were up on Monday and are up for Tuesday. Rain is in the forecast for the rest of the week as well. The long-range forecast does promise a nice weekend.

Lewes Harbour Marina said one boat did go out and they found it was really rough. They caught two tog.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle the report was good fishing for tog at Indian River Inlet with sand fleas and green crabs the top baits.

There have been some big bluefish caught from the beach to our south and they just might come up here before the spring is over. I caught one last year on a bucktail while flounder fishing the Broadkill River off of Oyster Rocks. The fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park is another good location. Metal lures stand up better to bluefish teeth than bucktails. Fresh bunker can’t be beat as bluefish bait. I find circle hooks keep their teeth away from the mono leader.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.