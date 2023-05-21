Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 5-20-23

Saturday saw small craft advisories on the ocean and they will fly again on Sunday. A couple of boats tried to go for sea bass on Saturday, but they quickly returned to the dock.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that Tristan Ament and Erik Feinauer managed to fish the Coral Beads on Friday and catch two big black drum on clams.

Rick’s Bait and Tackle weighed in a 51.8-pound black drum for Jack Cagl that he caught off of Slaughter Beach on a clam.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle had some good fishing to report for Saturday in spite of the rain and rough sea conditions. Big blues were caught from Indian River Inlet and from the surf. The best bite at the Inlet was on incoming water with bucktails and metal lures attracting the most attention. Cut bunker worked best from the beach. Shad were also caught from the inlet on small spoons and shad darts.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.