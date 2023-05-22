Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 5-21-23

Once again, no boats ran to the ocean on Sunday. Some charter and private boats did fish Delaware Bay for black drum. I am happy to see many of these anglers are releasing their fish. Black drum are not that bad to eat, but they can be difficult to clean and the sight of all those parasitic worms in the meat can cause some folks to lose their appetite.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that Josh Evans and Jack Donahue fished Delaware Bay on Saturday night catching and releasing three black drum in the 45-inch class on clams. Bill said they are seeing several boats fishing for black drum and most are playing catch and release.

While not in Delaware, Fish in OC reported that Wayne Small caught a 5-pound, 15-ounce, 21.5-inch black sea bass while fishing aboard the Morning Star with Captain Monty Hawkins. That fish was twice as big as the one I caught on Monday.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.