Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 5-22-23

On Monday a couple of boats ran from Lewes and Indian River and they found the sea bass waiting and willing to bite.

On Saturday the Cast for a Cure Surf Fishing Tournament was held under less than optimum conditions. The contest benefits the Beebe Medical Foundation. There was a lot of rain and nasty surf conditions where 10 ounces would not hold bottom. At the end of the day Team DMS placed first with 120 points. Team Reel Women came in Second with 85 points and Team Fung N Shway was third with 75 points. Team Bama won the Bluefish Calcutta with a 31-inch blue and Team One More Cast took the Striped Bass Calcutta with a 40-inch striper.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that the Katydid and the Surface Tension both had boat limits of black sea bass.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em the report was the New Beginnings brought in a 4.3-pound black sea bass.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.