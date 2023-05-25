Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 5-24-23

The fishing on Wednesday was not very encouraging. No boats ventured into the ocean and small craft advisories are up for Thursday. The bluefish and hickory shad action at Indian River Inlet slowed and I had no reports of any drum from Delaware Bay. To top it off, the surf was too rough for most folks to fish.

Patty at Captain Bones in Odessa did check in a 3.16-pound Delaware Citation Sea Trout for Curt Barkus that he caught on a fly at Woodland Beach. Randy Piascinski caught a Delaware Citation Crappie that weighed 2.20 pounds on a crappie jig out of the Canal Pond.

Over in Seaford, Taylored Tackle told us that blue catfish have been caught out of the Nanticoke River and Broad Creek on cut bunker and catfish bait. Crappie action in the Nanticoke River and broad Creek is also good with bloodworms the prime bait

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.