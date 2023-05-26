Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 5-25-23

In spite of small craft warnings on the ocean a few boats did catch drum in Delaware Bay on Wednesday night. The small craft advisories continued into Thursday.

Delaware has set the striped bass regulations for the reminder of 2023. The slot limit will be 28 to 31 inches to comply with the emergency regulations from the ASMFC. These regulations went into effect on Sunday, May 21. The slot season in Delaware Bay will still be 20 to 25 inches and will run from July 1 until August 31.

I stopped by Breakwater Bait and Tackle at the fishing pier on Cape Henlopen State Park on Thursday afternoon and met Ryan the shop owner. He told me they had checked in 3 keeper flounder in the morning during high tide. I suspect they were caught on minnows or bucktails worked near the pilings. Some 18 to 20-inch blues have been stopping by the pier.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.