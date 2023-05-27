Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 5-26-23

The ocean was not pretty on Friday, but a couple of boats ran out to the sea bass grounds and came back with the target species.

Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid and the Surface Tension both made the run to ocean structure and found the sea bass in a feeding mood. Captain Cary Evans and Mate Josh Evans caught and released four big black drum on clams after 6:00 pm on Wednesday night. On Friday the shop also saw some flounder caught out of the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal.

Ryan at Breakwater Bait and Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park said blues were caught on and off during the day on Friday. A few flounder were also taken during high tide.

Old Inlet said that both rock and blues were caught out of Indian River Inlet. Plugs, bucktails and metal lures were the top producers. Kings have been caught from the beach on bloodworms and FishBites.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.