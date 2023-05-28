Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 5-27-23

The holiday weekend did not get off to a good start with small craft advisories up on Saturday and back up on Sunday.

Lewes Harbour Marina said Gracie Hudson used a Nic Rig that she bought at the store with a minnow to catch a flounder out of the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal. Nine-year-old Jackson fished with his dad in the Canal and caught his first flounder. Deric Hench and Marlin Martz had four flounder from the Canal. Marlin learned how to tie a rig at the store and proceeded to catch his very first flounder.

Captain Aaron Herd on the Gale Force had Brian and his friend out on Friday afternoon. They caught rockfish and blues on jigged leadheads then switched to minnows and caught two flounder out of Indian River Inlet.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said big blues were caught from the beach on high tide with frozen mullet on a mullet rig the best bait.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.