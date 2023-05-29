Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 5-28-23

Small craft advisories on Sunday kept boats off the ocean and bay, but fish were caught out of the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal, Indian River Inlet and from the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that Dennis Connell caught a 5.65-pound Delaware Citation Weakfish at the Outer Wall on a Bass Assassin. Addyson had two flounder out of the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal using minnows and Gulp!. Anthony and Logan fished the Canal with minnows and caught four nice flounder.

Nick Garcia fished Delaware Bay on Saturday. He said it was tough going in the morning with the wind against the outgoing current, but in the afternoon the current was incoming and the fishing improved. He caught six short flounder and three keepers to 22 inches.

Blues were caught at Indian River Inlet and from the beach. The limit is three per person.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.