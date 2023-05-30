Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 5-29-23

Small craft advisories plus on and off rain on Monday made for a pretty miserable Memorial Day. A few private and charter boats tried the sea bass grounds, but they did not do very well.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em reported that the No Limit brought in the first yellowfin tuna of the season. They also saw bluefish caught out of Indian River Inlet.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said blues were the order of the day as they were caught on metal from Indian River Inlet on incoming water and on bunker from the beach. I understand a lot of the reservations that were made for the Delaware State Park Beaches went unused this weekend.

The report from Breakwater Bait and Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park was very few fishermen due to the weather and they caught only a few flounder.

Lewes Harbour Marina said the few boats that fished in the Canal had a few flounder.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.