Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 5-3-23

Small craft advisories were up on Tuesday, but they may not fly on Wednesday.

I did get a report from Lewes Ice House. They said Joe had a small rockfish and bluefish from Broadkill Beach on Monday and caught catfish and crappie out of the Broadkill River as well.

On Saturday Old Inlet Bait and Tackle will hold their Spring Surf Fishing Tournament. This is an annual event with trophies and money to be won in several classes. Check with the shop for all the details.

On May 19th the Joe Morris Memorial Canal Flounder Tournament will be held. The object of this contest is to raise money for the Pancreatic Cancer Network. Check with Lewes Harbour Marina for all the rules and entries for this tournament.

The next day, May 20, the Cast for a Cure Tournament will be held. This contest will raise money for the Tunnel Cancer Center. Old Inlet is the headquarters for this one.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.