Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 5-30-23

Small craft advisories were up on Tuesday and will be up on Wednesday.

Lewes Harbour Marina told us none of their boats left the dock and only a few boats fished the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal on Tuesday. Those that braved the northeast winds did manage to catch a few flounder on minnows and Gulp!.

Breakwater Bait and Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park reported some blues in the morning on cut bait. Weakfish over the 13-inch minimum size were caught in the afternoon.

The No Limit had a fantastic day on Monday fishing the canyons for yellowfin tuna. They trolled up a boat limit of 18 with an average weight of 30 pounds plus the first dolphin of the year.

The Bill Slayer took the Neil E party to the sea bass grounds on Monday. They had steady action all day, but keepers were rare.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.