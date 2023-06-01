Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 5-31-23

Small craft advisories were up on Wednesday, but they may be down on Thursday.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that no boats left the dock and they didn’t see anybody fishing the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal.

Breakwater Bait and Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park said flounder were caught on minnows fished close to the pilings. Spot were taken from the end of the pier on bloodworms. Short rockfish were caught along with the spot.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle they told us nothing from the beach or inlet when we called around 4:30 pm. They hoped some bluefish would show up from the inlet once the incoming current began to run in hard around 5:00 pm.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em the report was nothing to report. No boats left the dock and no one brought in any fish to be cleaned from the inlet, beach or the Back Bays.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.