Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 5-4-23

On Wednesday, the ocean and bay were still on the rough side. The only boat that went out was the Katydid and according to Lewes Harbour Marina they brought back a few tog.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said the only report they had on Wednesday was some shad caught from Indian River Inlet.

The 9th annual Andy and Opie Fishing Tournament will be held at Milton Memorial Park on June 3rd. This is a kid’s tournament and there is no entry fee.

Sigh in begins at 8:00 AM and fishing is from 9:00 until noon. Winners will be determined by the length of fish caught during that time. Age brackets are 7 and under, 8 to 12, and 13 to 17. There are divisions for boys and girls. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Techno Goober was the founding sponsor and now many local sponsors like P C Rods and Dan’s Tackle are on board.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.