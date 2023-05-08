Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 5-8-23

Sunday was another good fishing weather day.

Clark at Old Inlet Bait and Tackle sent the results of the Old Inlet Spring Surf Fishing Tournament. The winner of the Open Division was Michael Deirker with 35 points. The top place in the Women’s Division ended up in a tie. Anita Chandler and Samantha Moyer each had 18 points. The largest fish and the largest bluefish both ended up in a three-way tie. Chris Swinehart, Michael Deirker and Mark Pierce all caught 19-inch bluefish.

Henlopen Tackle reported that Dustin Lloyd caught a 35-inch rockfish at Broadkill Beach on clams.

Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid and the Surface Tension both had tog from ocean structure on Sunday.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said tog fishing remains good at Indian River Inlet with sand fleas and green crabs the top baits. Large rockfish are caught at night from the inlet and the beach on SP Minnows.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.