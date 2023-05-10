Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 5-9-23

Tuesday saw small craft advisories up and no boats went out.

DNREC has released its pilot plan for vehicle beach access on the weekends during the summer and on holidays. Beginning on Saturday, May 20 through Labor Day, Monday September 4, those with annual and two-year surf fishing permits will be required to purchase reservations to drive on the beach between 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM on Saturday, Sunday and holidays.

The system will be open beginning on Tuesday, May 16 for Saturday, May 20 and on Wednesday, May 17 for Sunday, May 21. Reservations for holidays will be available on the Thursday before the holiday. Go online at www.destateparks.com/surftagsales to make reservations.

