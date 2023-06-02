Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 6-1-23

Friday saw seas reasonably rough so at least the No Limit and the Bill Slayer were able to reach the tuna grounds. Burt at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em told me one boat had six and the other had seven yellowfin tuna.

As for me, I spent the afternoon until 6:30 at the northside of Indian River Inlet hoping for a run of bluefish. It didn’t happen. There were a few small hickory shad caught, but no blues. My friend Dan Neumann fished the inlet early in the morning to no avail, then moved to 3Rs Road where he caught three blues on mullet. He was back at the inlet with me, but left before I did.

Finn McCabe had a pleasant surprise while perch fishing at Petersfield Ditch along Broadkill Road. A 4.7-pound flounder ate his FishBites on the top-bottom perch rig.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.