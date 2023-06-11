Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 6-10-23

Saturday saw decent weather and lots of fish on the cleaning tables.

Bill at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid and Jay Sea II both had excellent flounder catches plus nice sea bass from ocean structure. Rachel Pizzany, Dave Popovich, John Hohman and Pete Heffman caught 10 flounder and 20 sea bass on a half-day trip to ocean structure. They used Ocean Arsenal Tackle with squid, clams and shiners.

At Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park they said folks caught spot and croaker on bloodworms and FishBites and a few flounder on live minnows.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em wrote a Delaware Citation for Conner Soh who caught a 7-pound flounder at the Old Grounds on Gulp!. The Judy V and the Captain Bob both had good numbers of flounder and sea bass on Saturday.

Old Inlet reported that rockfish to 40 inches were caught out of Indian River Inlet at night on live eels.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.