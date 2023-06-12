Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 6-11-23

Sunday was a little sporty on the ocean and Monday isn’t looking too good either.

Deanna at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em reported that on Saturday Steve Matarese Sr. and Steve Matarese Jr. fished the Old Grounds with Gulp! on a bucktail to catch a limit of flounder to 6.9 pounds. She also reported that the Judy V was able to get out on Sunday morning and put to together a catch of flounder and black sea bass. The boats that went tuna fishing on Saturday found it a tough go and switched off to deep dropping and put blueline and golden tiles plus some nice sea bass in the box.

Lewes Harbour Marina said Dave and Bob Klinger with Chris Kerstetter fished ocean structure with clams and squid for a limit of sea bass. Flounder were caught out of the Canal.

While not in Delaware, Bill Proulx set the Connecticut State Fluke (Summer Flounder) record with a 13.35-pound catch. Pretty work!

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.