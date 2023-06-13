Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 6-12-23

Monday saw less than ideal weather conditions with the threat of thunderstorms in the forecast. The result was not many folks on the water and not many fish on the line.

Bill at Lewes Harbour Marina said he had not seen a fish all day.

Ryan at Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park said very few people were on the pier and they caught a few spot and flounder.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported some blues came through the inlet in the morning and were caught on metal lures. Other than that, it was a very slow day.

On Saturday, the Surface Tension had the Sean Volz party out for some flounder action. They used Gulp! and Ocean Arsenal tackle to put together a good catch to over 5 pounds.

Max Coveleski fished on the Gringo Loco and caught his first yellowfin tuna on a pink spreader bar at the Rockpile.

