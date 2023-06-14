Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 6-13-23

Tuesday saw decent weather, but from the sound of my reports fishing was not that great.

At Lewes Harbour Marina the charter boats were still out when I called indicating slow fishing as the captains were staying longer trying to get their anglers as many fish as possible. A few private boats had come back with some flounder and sea bass.

At Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park they said fishing on the pier was pretty good for croaker and flounder. Bloodworms or Fishbites for the croaker and live minnows for the flounder.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle told us the usual run of 2 to 3-pound bluefish made their appearance at the Indian River Inlet on incoming water where they ate up 1 to 2-ounce metal lures. Small blues are also on the beach. The night shift at the Inlet has been catching impressive rockfish on eels or drifting sand fleas.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.