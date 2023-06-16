Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 6-15-23

The weather improved on Thursday, but is going back into the hopper on Friday.

Patty at Captain Bones in Odessa said white perch and catfish are still the main attraction for anglers from Augustine Beach to the fishing Pier at Woodland Beach. Nightcrawlers or lug worms for the perch with cut bait for the catfish.

Steve at Smith Bait in Leipsic said spawning horseshoe crabs have attracted spot, croaker and bluefish to the mouths of the tidal creeks and rivers that empty into Delaware Bay. Small pieces of worms or peeler crab will work on all three.

The Captain’s Lady out of Bower’s Beach had a very good day on sea trout or weakfish. Not only quite a few keepers around the boat, but good-sized fish were caught.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle also reported some nice-sized trout were caught from the beach.

Rick’s Bait and Tackle reported that Charlie Reed caught a 7.2-pound flounder out of Rehoboth Bay on a minnow.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.