Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 6-16-23

In spite of less-than-ideal weather on Friday fish were caught.

Seth Morgan fished with his grandfather John Toomey on Friday. They worked the Indian River Inlet and Rehoboth Bay for a 28.5-inch rockfish and a 17-inch flounder for Seth and two 18-inch flounder for John.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported a new charter boat at the dock. The Shooter took out Fred, Michael, Brooke, Jare and Will on Friday. They caught some nice flounder and a bucket full of black sea bass. The Jay Sea II and the Katydid both had flounder and sea bass on Friday before the storms hit.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em reported that the Michael D brought in 130 pounds of sea bass, blues, Spanish mackerel and bonito. Captain Aaron Herd had 10 flounder on the Gale Force.

At Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park, they said it was a slow day with only a few spot and croaker caught.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.