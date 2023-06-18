Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 6-17-23

Saturday was a beautiful summer day on land, on the ocean, not so much.

Captain Pete on the Top Fin had Mark Ford and his son Brian out for a Friday afternoon of shark fishing. They wanted something bigger than a walleye. Brian did all the cranking from his wheelchair as he brought two of three big brown sharks to the boat for a photo op and release.

The report from Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park was a few flounder on minnows and just a few spot and croaker on bloodworms or Fishbites.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said the occasional bluefish has been caught from the beach on cut bait. The inlet gives up a few blues in the morning on 1 to 2-ounce metal lures. Plugs fished at night at the inlet still produce the occasional 40-inch rockfish.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the Captain Bob had a few flounder limits around the boat.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.