Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 6-19-23

Monday saw decent weather, but not a whole lot of fishing. The rest of the week is looking really bad with seas to 10 feet by Wednesday.

At Lewes Harbour Marina, Bill said the Katydid had flounder to 7 pounds for the Monday Group.

Breakwater Tackle on the Fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park said they saw one keeper flounder all day Monday. Most of the fish caught were small spot on bloodworms.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported blues and flounder caught out of Indian River Inlet. The blues hit 1 to 2-ounce metal lures while the flounder take white bucktails with Gulp! or live minnows. They had nothing to report from the beach.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em checked in a limit of flounder for Shawn Hastings caught on minnows out of Indian River Bay.

On Sunday, the Jay Sea II with Captain Jamar Campbell took Daryl and his friends out for flounder. They had a boat limit by 12:30 pm.

