Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 6-2-23

Friday was a good weather day, but the weekend is already blown out.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that Billy Taylor caught a big black drum on the first trip aboard his new boat. He was fishing in Delaware Bay with clams for bait.

Rick’s Bait and Tackle weighed in two black drum for Jimmy and Dawson. Both were in the 40-pound class and were caught on clams in Delaware Bay.

Deborah Viscuglia caught an 18.5 and a 17-inch flounder on a jig with Gulp! while fishing from a beach on Indian River Bay.

Conway Bristol caught a 6.31-pound trout out of Indian River Inlet on a lure.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em, Friday was a bad day to be a tuna or a black sea bass. The Miss Ene II brought in 108 pounds of black sea bass and the Judy V had a good catch on her half day trip. The boats that ran to the canyons found good tuna action.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.