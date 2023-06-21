Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 6-20-23

Tuesday may have been the last fishable day of the week.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that Vee S fished the Outer Wall with sand fleas to catch sheepshead weighing 10 and 11.26 pounds. Don and Virginia Smith fished Site 8 on board their boat Fallyn Marie II with sand fleas where Virginia caught a 7.68-pound sheepshead. Chris and Jim Donaldson fished the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal with bucktails flavored with Gulp! and minnows to catch a limit of flounder between 16.5 and 21 inches. The Katydid, the Surface Tension and the Jay Sea II all came in with lots of flounder from ocean structure.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em Deanna reported that the 5 Figure brought in the first bigeye tuna of the season. The fish weighed 200 pounds and was caught out of the Baltimore Canyon by the crew of Jason King, Jamie King, John Kelleher, John Wakefield and Rodney Workman.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.