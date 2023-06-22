Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 6-21-23

So, it was a bit on the nasty side on Wednesday and, to the best of my knowledge, no one in their right mind went fishing in the gale force winds and steady rain. The next couple of days don’t look a whole lot better.

Once we get back out on the water, I think we will see more weakfish, sea trout, gray trout or just plain trout than we have seen in years. While the limit remains one fish per day per angler with a minimum size of 13 inches, I am seeing fish well over that size almost every day in my reports. The largest so far this year is a 7 pounder, caught at the Outer Wall on an unnamed lure. As for lures, a yellow bucktail and purple worm always worked for me.

I am also getting reports of anglers getting into schools of small trout. If that happens to you, I would hope you would move since small trout are delicate and many do not survive the catch and release experience.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report