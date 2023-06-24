Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 6-23-23

Friday was slightly better than Thursday and a few boats did try their luck and their luck was not so good.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that one charter and a couple of private boats did try the flounder fishing in the ocean. All returned with very poor numbers of flounder. The Sea Jay II with Captain Kevin and Mate Aaron fished up the bay for non-stop action with croaker, blues, kings and blowfish. They also had weakfish and six-year old Liam was high hook for the trip and had a double-header of keeper trout.

Also from Lewes Harbour Marina we learned that Dave Houser fished the outer wall with sand fleas to catch a Delaware citation 9.51-pound sheepshead. He then caught a smaller one and next hooked a bigger sheepshead that got away!

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said fishing was poor from the beach and the Inlet.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report