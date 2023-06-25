Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 6-24-23

While the weather was far from perfect on Sunday, it was better than it was during the week. Unfortunately, the weather during the week left things stirred up and fishing suffered accordingly. Lewes Harbour Marina reported that the Katydid had a catch of flounder and sheepshead which is an unusual mixture. Paul O’Brian fished the Outer Wall with sand fleas and caught a Delaware Citation Sheepshead weighing 8.28 pounds.

At Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier on Cape Henlopen State Park the report was good action on spot and croaker with bloodworms and Fishbites the top baits. A few flounder were caught on live minnows.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle they described fishing from the beach and from Indian River Inlet as dismal. The reason for the poor fishing seems to be dirty water left over from the storm.

Burt at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the Captain Bob had some flounder limits on her all day trip.

